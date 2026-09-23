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Going broke? Manchester United to sell Old Trafford grass for just ₦220k

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:12 - 23 September 2026
Manchester United are selling pieces of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 each, just as the club reported another year of financial losses.
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The Red Devils, who have endured years of debt under the Glazer family and subsequently co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, have packaged small clumps of turf from the Theatre of Dreams into 7cm x 7cm acrylic cubes.

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Each block comes in a black presentation box featuring images of the stadium and is being marketed as a “unique collector’s item” and “priceless memento”.

Manchester United put Old Trafford grass up for sale

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Season-ticket holders and club members were given priority access via email on Tuesday evening. It is the first time United have sold turf from the pitch in 14 years, following a full relay of the surface over the summer, the first major overhaul since 2012.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. | Credit: Getty

The unusual commercial venture arrives on the same day the club published its latest financial results.

United recorded a net loss of £43 million for the year ending 30 June 2026, widening from £33 million the previous year. It marks a seventh consecutive year of losses, despite record revenue of £677.6 million.

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The accounts also revealed the club spent £63.5 million acquiring land as part of long-term plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

While United continue to generate significant commercial income and have made progress on cost-cutting under minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the ongoing losses and the decision to monetise even the grass at Old Trafford have drawn attention to the club’s financial pressures.

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