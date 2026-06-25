World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Cape Verde record breaker Vozinha searching for new club after World Cup heroics

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:26 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Record-breaking Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is open to exploring new opportunities
Advertisement

Cape Verde international Vozinha has emerged as one of the ultimate breakout sensations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his incredible fairytale on the pitch has coincided with uncertainty at the club level.

Advertisement

Despite capturing global headlines with his heroic displays in North America, the veteran goalkeeper has officially entered the transfer market as a free agent.

Vozinha Open to South American Switch

The forty-year-old veteran revealed that his contract with Portuguese second-division outfit Deportivo Chaves has officially expired, leaving him completely free to negotiate his next professional move.

Advertisement

Speaking in a viral interview with Brazilian journalist and digital influencer Daniel Braune, Vozinha confessed that he has not received any formal offers yet but remains highly enthusiastic about exploring new leagues.

Having built an immense, passionate following among South American fans over the last two weeks, the experienced keeper admitted he would openly welcome a potential move to the Brazilian top flight, stating, “I ended my contract with my previous club, Deportivo Chaves, and at the moment I still don’t have anything. I’m open to everything. Let’s see what comes up.”

Global Spotlight Follows Vozinha Masterclass

Vozinha’s sudden rise to global stardom began on June 15 when he pulled off a series of spectacular saves to help tournament debutants Cape Verde secure a historic 0-0 draw against European heavyweights Spain.

The tireless shot-stopper followed up his opening-day performance just days later, marshalling his backline masterfully to force another stunning 2-2 draw against South American giants Uruguay.

Advertisement

As the Blue Sharks continue to defy expectations on the world stage, their unattached captain is content to let his on-field performances do the talking while he waits to discover where his post-World Cup journey will take him.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Vozinha Cabo Verde World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Cape Verde record breaker Vozinha searching for new club after World Cup heroics
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
Cape Verde record breaker Vozinha searching for new club after World Cup heroics
Georgina Arrives! Ronaldo reunites with soon-to-be wife after historic World Cup moment
Lifestyle
25.06.2026
Georgina Arrives! Ronaldo reunites with soon-to-be wife after historic World Cup moment
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Historic South Africa rise as Brazil move above Ghana
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Historic South Africa rise as Brazil move above Ghana
2026 FIFA World Cup: Vinicius rises to second behind Messi, Cunha gets consideration — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Vinicius rises to second behind Messi, Cunha gets consideration — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
Vinicius to collect special reward
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
Ancelotti owes me: Vinicius to collect special reward after Brazil head coach’s promise
Ferdinand slams negative reaction to England's draw
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
‘Support the team FFS’: Ferdinand slams negative reaction to England's draw against Ghana