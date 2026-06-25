World Cup
Cape Verde record breaker Vozinha searching for new club after World Cup heroics
Cape Verde international Vozinha has emerged as one of the ultimate breakout sensations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his incredible fairytale on the pitch has coincided with uncertainty at the club level.
Despite capturing global headlines with his heroic displays in North America, the veteran goalkeeper has officially entered the transfer market as a free agent.
Vozinha Open to South American Switch
The forty-year-old veteran revealed that his contract with Portuguese second-division outfit Deportivo Chaves has officially expired, leaving him completely free to negotiate his next professional move.
Speaking in a viral interview with Brazilian journalist and digital influencer Daniel Braune, Vozinha confessed that he has not received any formal offers yet but remains highly enthusiastic about exploring new leagues.
Having built an immense, passionate following among South American fans over the last two weeks, the experienced keeper admitted he would openly welcome a potential move to the Brazilian top flight, stating, “I ended my contract with my previous club, Deportivo Chaves, and at the moment I still don’t have anything. I’m open to everything. Let’s see what comes up.”
Global Spotlight Follows Vozinha Masterclass
Vozinha’s sudden rise to global stardom began on June 15 when he pulled off a series of spectacular saves to help tournament debutants Cape Verde secure a historic 0-0 draw against European heavyweights Spain.
The tireless shot-stopper followed up his opening-day performance just days later, marshalling his backline masterfully to force another stunning 2-2 draw against South American giants Uruguay.
As the Blue Sharks continue to defy expectations on the world stage, their unattached captain is content to let his on-field performances do the talking while he waits to discover where his post-World Cup journey will take him.