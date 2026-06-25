Cape Verde record breaker Vozinha searching for new club after World Cup heroics

Record-breaking Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is open to exploring new opportunities

Cape Verde international Vozinha has emerged as one of the ultimate breakout sensations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his incredible fairytale on the pitch has coincided with uncertainty at the club level.

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Despite capturing global headlines with his heroic displays in North America, the veteran goalkeeper has officially entered the transfer market as a free agent.

Vozinha Open to South American Switch

The forty-year-old veteran revealed that his contract with Portuguese second-division outfit Deportivo Chaves has officially expired, leaving him completely free to negotiate his next professional move.

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Speaking in a viral interview with Brazilian journalist and digital influencer Daniel Braune, Vozinha confessed that he has not received any formal offers yet but remains highly enthusiastic about exploring new leagues.

Having built an immense, passionate following among South American fans over the last two weeks, the experienced keeper admitted he would openly welcome a potential move to the Brazilian top flight, stating, “I ended my contract with my previous club, Deportivo Chaves, and at the moment I still don’t have anything. I’m open to everything. Let’s see what comes up.”

Global Spotlight Follows Vozinha Masterclass

The tireless shot-stopper followed up his opening-day performance just days later, marshalling his backline masterfully to force another stunning 2-2 draw against South American giants Uruguay.

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