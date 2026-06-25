World Cup final against Messi would be a dream come true, declares Spanish youngster

The Barcelona prodigy is eager to play his club's biggest legend in the World Cup final

Spain defender Pau Cubarsí has revealed that facing Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the World Cup final would be the ultimate pinnacle of his young career.

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Barcelona Prodigy Eyes Historic Clash Against Childhood Idol

The nineteen-year-old Barcelona centre-back spoke candidly about the mouthwatering possibility of a showdown against the legendary playmaker on football's biggest stage.

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For Cubarsí, reaching the final is the primary objective, but doing so against the player who defined his upbringing would elevate the occasion into something truly legendary.

Reflecting on the profound impact the Argentine maestro has had on his life and development, the talented young defender stated, “It would be a dream come true, especially because it would mean I’m in a World Cup final. It would be a chance to win it.

“If it were against Messi, it really would be a dream I’ve had since I was a child. Our whole family have always supported Barça, and ever since I was a child, he’s always been our idol and role model, and I’m really looking forward to meeting him.”

Family Loyalty Fuels Dream of Elite International Showdown

Cubarsí's deep admiration for Messi stems from a lifetime of family devotion to the Catalan giants, where the legendary forward spent over two decades rewriting the record books.

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The prospect of transitioning from a young fan cheering Messi on TV to a starting defender tasked with stopping him in a global final highlights the Spaniard's meteoric rise over the past year.