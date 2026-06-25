French coach set to abandon Super Eagles star for the second time in Paris split

The Super Eagles icon is set for another heartbreaking divorce

Paris FC are preparing to part ways with head coach Antoine Kombouaré in the coming days, signalling a sudden conclusion to his short-term rescue mission.

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The looming departure marks an unfortunate piece of history for the club's talismanic Nigerian winger, who is set to be left behind by the manager for the second time in his European career.

Contract Impasse Triggers Sudden Exit

The 62-year-old tactician took charge of the newly promoted capital club following the dismissal of Stéphane Gilli, orchestrating a remarkable upturn in form to steer the team comfortably clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

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Despite being initially contracted until 2027, Le Parisien reports that negotiations have completely stalled after Kombouaré demanded strict sporting guarantees regarding squad recruitment alongside a one-year contract extension.

With the club hierarchy unwilling to match those conditions, the former PSG and Nantes boss is expected to step down, walking away from Super Eagles icon Moses Simon.

Paris FC Hierarchy Search for Kombouare Successor

With the manager's exit all but finalised, Paris FC directors have already begun actively sounding out potential candidates to spearhead their sporting project for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Former Strasbourg and Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is reportedly highly regarded by the club's ownership. However, French outlet L’Equipe notes the English coach originally intended to take a brief sabbatical following a difficult spell in London.