Advertisement

French coach set to abandon Super Eagles star for the second time in Paris split

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:09 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The Super Eagles icon is set for another heartbreaking divorce
Advertisement

Paris FC are preparing to part ways with head coach Antoine Kombouaré in the coming days, signalling a sudden conclusion to his short-term rescue mission.

Advertisement

The looming departure marks an unfortunate piece of history for the club's talismanic Nigerian winger, who is set to be left behind by the manager for the second time in his European career.

Contract Impasse Triggers Sudden Exit

The 62-year-old tactician took charge of the newly promoted capital club following the dismissal of Stéphane Gilli, orchestrating a remarkable upturn in form to steer the team comfortably clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

Advertisement

Despite being initially contracted until 2027, Le Parisien reports that negotiations have completely stalled after Kombouaré demanded strict sporting guarantees regarding squad recruitment alongside a one-year contract extension.

With the club hierarchy unwilling to match those conditions, the former PSG and Nantes boss is expected to step down, walking away from Super Eagles icon Moses Simon.

The separation marks a bizarre repeating pattern for the duo, as Kombouaré previously left Simon behind during an earlier managerial stint together at Nantes before they were recently reacquainted in Paris.

Paris FC Hierarchy Search for Kombouare Successor

With the manager's exit all but finalised, Paris FC directors have already begun actively sounding out potential candidates to spearhead their sporting project for the 2026/27 campaign.

Advertisement

Former Strasbourg and Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is reportedly highly regarded by the club's ownership. However, French outlet L’Equipe notes the English coach originally intended to take a brief sabbatical following a difficult spell in London.

Meanwhile, other high-profile alternatives have quickly hit roadblocks; former Morocco national team manager Walid Regragui is officially out of the running, while current Marseille boss Habib Beye lacks unanimous support within the Paris FC boardroom as he prepares to be replaced by Bruno Genesio.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Moses Simon Nigeria Paris FC
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Monaco Changed Everything? Magui Corceiro Unfollows Lando Norris As On-Off Romance in Tatters
Lifestyle
25.06.2026
Monaco Changed Everything? Magui Corceiro Unfollows Lando Norris As On-Off Romance in Tatters
Mourinho tips Tuchel’s side to bring the World Cup home
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
‘I always say England’ - Mourinho tips Tuchel’s side to bring the World Cup home
Mourinho claims something superior won Messi 2022 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
I believe it is the football gods - Mourinho claims something superior won Messi 2022 World Cup
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
Football
25.06.2026
Premier League transfers: Arsenal join race to sign Manchester United target
World Cup final against Messi would be a dream come true, declares Spanish youngster
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
World Cup final against Messi would be a dream come true, declares Spanish youngster
French coach set to abandon Super Eagles star for the second time in Paris split
Super Eagles
25.06.2026
French coach set to abandon Super Eagles star for the second time in Paris split