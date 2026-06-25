Georgina Arrives! Ronaldo reunites with soon-to-be wife after historic World Cup moment

After supporting him from Madrid throughout the opening weeks of the tournament, Georgina Rodríguez has finally arrived in the U.S. to support the Portugal captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest supporter has finally arrived.

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Days after the Portugal captain made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Georgina Rodríguez has reunited with the football icon in the United States, ahead of her first in-person appearance of this summer's tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

The model and entrepreneur shared a loved-up photo of the pair on Instagram on Thursday, captioning the post simply:

The Spanish-Argentine influencer reunited with the Portugal captain | Instagram

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The image showed Georgina leaning into Ronaldo as the couple relaxed together in Miami, where Portugal are currently based during their World Cup campaign.

Long-distance support no more

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

While Ronaldo has been leading Portugal on the biggest stage, Georgina has largely remained in Madrid due to professional commitments, supporting him remotely throughout the opening weeks of the tournament.

That changed this week as she finally travelled to the United States to be by his side.

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Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

Her arrival comes at a significant moment in Ronaldo’s World Cup journey, with the 41-year-old continuing to defy expectations while captaining Portugal at yet another major tournament.

Ronaldo and Georgina have become one of the most recognizable couples in global sport since beginning their relationship in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina in 2016

Together they have built a family while navigating the pressures of fame, football and business, with Georgina frequently accompanying Ronaldo to major tournaments and milestone moments throughout his career.

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After almost a decade together and five children, Ronaldo and Georgina announced their engagement in August 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez | Instagram

The Portuguese superstar later revealed that the proposal happened unexpectedly at home after encouragement from their children, describing Georgina as “the love of my life.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan following the engagement, Ronaldo also hinted that their wedding plans were tied to the World Cup, joking that the ceremony would take place after the tournament, “with the trophy” if everything went according to plan.

The bigger picture

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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo|| imago

The reunion comes fresh off one of the biggest moments of Ronaldo’s career.

Just days earlier, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made World Cup history against Uzbekistan, becoming the first footballer ever to score at six different editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup| IMAGO

Even at 41, the Portuguese superstar remains one of the tournament’s biggest attractions, drawing huge crowds and global attention wherever he goes.

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