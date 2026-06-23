Ronaldo surpasses Messi with new World Cup record to silence haters

Cristiano Ronaldo has shut his haters up once and for all after surpassing Lionel Messi

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo answered his critics in spectacular fashion on Tuesday evening, delivering a masterclass performance against Uzbekistan.

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The legendary forward shattered multiple historic milestones to remind the world of his enduring greatness on football's grandest stage.

Vintage Double Breaks Goalscoring Drought

The 41-year-old icon entered the match under intense pressure following a quiet opening game and a frustrating ten-match goalscoring drought at major international tournaments.

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Ronaldo shattered that drought just five minutes into the game, latching onto a brilliant low cross to fire a driven effort inside the near post.

He doubled his tally later in the first half after a precise assist from Bruno Fernandes, guiding Portugal to an emphatic victory.

The goals also cemented his status as the first player in football history to score in six different World Cup tournaments, ensuring he has found the net in every single edition he has contested since his debut in 2006.

Super Legend Outpaces Longtime Rival

By finding the back of the net twice in Houston, Ronaldo became the first male player to score ten or more career goals at both the UEFA European Championships and the FIFA World Cup.

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The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star simultaneously became Portugal's all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

Crucially, his clinical performance allowed him to surpass his long-time rival Lionel Messi for a highly coveted longevity record.