‘I don’t have a wife’ — Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha makes surprise revelation after winning hearts at the World Cup

The veteran goalkeeper, whose remarkable performances turned him into one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, candidly revealed his relationship status during a live interview on CBS Mornings.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar “Vozinha” Dias has lifted the lid on details of his personal life.

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The 40-year-old, who became one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup thanks to his heroic performances between the posts, left television hosts and viewers laughing after making a candid revelation about his love life during a live appearance on CBS Mornings.

Vozinha reveals surprise relationship status

Cabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha became a global sensation during the FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Appearing alongside hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, Vozinha reflected on Cape Verde’s historic World Cup journey and the life-changing weeks that followed the tournament.

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But the conversation soon took an unexpected turn when the hosts asked about his relationship status.

Cabo Verde keeper Vozinha was the hero of Cabo Verde's group stage match against Spain | IMAGO

Without hesitation, the veteran goalkeeper smiled before responding:

“I’m single, and I don’t have a wife.”

The studio burst into laughter as the light-hearted exchange instantly became one of the most talked-about moments from the interview.

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His candid admission that he is single immediately sent social media into overdrive, with fans joking that the goalkeeper’s direct messages were about to become considerably busier following the interview.

The bigger picture

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha | IMAGO

For many football fans, the revelation only added another chapter to one of the tournament’s most remarkable stories.

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Before arriving at the World Cup, Vozinha was largely known within African football and Portugal’s domestic leagues. By the time Cape Verde’s historic campaign came to an end, he had become one of the faces of the tournament.

The turning point came during the group stage when the veteran produced a string of outstanding saves against Spain, helping Cape Verde secure one of the biggest results in the country’s football history.

The performance quickly spread across social media, with highlight compilations, fan edits and reaction videos introducing millions of new supporters to the goalkeeper affectionately known as “Vozinha.”

His popularity exploded almost overnight. Supporters from around the world flooded his Instagram page, where his follower count surged dramatically during the tournament as football fans embraced not only his performances but also his humble personality and inspirational journey.

At 40 years old, Vozinha had unexpectedly become one of the World Cup’s most beloved figures.

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That popularity has only continued to grow since the tournament ended.

His appearance on CBS Mornings offered American audiences a closer look at the man behind Cape Verde’s remarkable run. Speaking with warmth and humility, Vozinha reflected on representing the small island nation on football’s biggest stage, while also embracing the unexpected attention that followed.

The viral television moment perfectly summed up the phenomenon Vozinha has become.

What began as an underdog story evolved into one of the defining human-interest narratives of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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