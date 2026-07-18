I want to coach at AFCON — Barcelona legend Xavi reveals next step
While he has been linked with high-profile vacancies at Manchester United, Chelsea, and several teams across Italy and Turkey, the former World Cup winner has yet to commit to any club proposal.
Instead, Xavi is explicitly prioritising international management, admitting that he is now open to a wide range of opportunities, including taking charge of an African nation.
Xavi open to coaching at AFCON
Speaking to Spanish broadcaster RNE, Xavi outlined his desire to transition away from the relentless demands of club football to spend more time with his children.
"My next step could be a National team," Xavi said. "It would suit me, and I want that. I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family; I’ve got young children."
🚨👀Xavi: “My next step could be a National team. It would suit me and I WANT THAT”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2026
“I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family, I’ve got young children”.
“I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, EURO, AFCON, an Asian Cup...”. pic.twitter.com/6RgIUFdMJR
The 46-year-old expressed a clear ambition to test himself in major continental tournaments.
"I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, EURO, AFCON, an Asian Cup..." Xavi added.
Xavi enjoyed legendary success as a player before returning to Catalonia to guide Barcelona to the La Liga title during the 2022–23 season.