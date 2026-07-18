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I want to coach at AFCON — Barcelona legend Xavi reveals next step

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:12 - 18 July 2026
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Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed his next managerial steps two years after leaving the Camp Nou dugout.
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Xavi has been without a job since departing his role as Barcelona boss in May 2024.

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While he has been linked with high-profile vacancies at Manchester United, Chelsea, and several teams across Italy and Turkey, the former World Cup winner has yet to commit to any club proposal.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez | Imago
Former Barcelona bosses Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez | Imago

Instead, Xavi is explicitly prioritising international management, admitting that he is now open to a wide range of opportunities, including taking charge of an African nation.

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Xavi open to coaching at AFCON

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster RNE, Xavi outlined his desire to transition away from the relentless demands of club football to spend more time with his children.

"My next step could be a National team," Xavi said. "It would suit me, and I want that. I have family. A club wouldn’t allow me as much time with my family; I’ve got young children."

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The 46-year-old expressed a clear ambition to test himself in major continental tournaments.

"I’m keen to take part as a coach in a World Cup, EURO, AFCON, an Asian Cup..." Xavi added.

Xavi enjoyed legendary success as a player before returning to Catalonia to guide Barcelona to the La Liga title during the 2022–23 season.

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