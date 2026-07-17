2026 FIFA World Cup: Xavi tells Spain how to stop Messi and Argentina

Legendary Barcelona manager and former coach Xavi Hernandez analysed Spain's chances in the World Cup final.

Former Spain midfielder Xavi has insisted that asserting absolute control in the centre of the pitch will be the key to neutralising Argentina and Lionel Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The defending champions will face Spain at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday in a clash that represents a fascinating contrast in philosophies.

What Xavi said

The tactical analysis emerged during a joint interview where Xavi discussed the impending final with former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano.

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When asked to predict the winner objectively, Mascherano pointed to Argentina's relentless drive and the sheer quality within manager Lionel Scaloni's squad.

"Obviously Argentina, because of the hunger of the team, the spirit of the team, and, I'm sure of the quality there," Mascherano stated.

While Xavi acknowledged Argentina's winning pedigree, the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner argued that Spain's collective midfield superiority will dictate the tempo.

“spain or argentina?”



mascherano: “argentina of course.”



xavi: “spain because we have better midfielders and we have lamine yamal”



mascherano: “we have messi and they don’t”



xavi: “yes, that’s true, that’s why we need to control the midfield”



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P4MwXHTIwG — 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@chaaliiykay) July 17, 2026

"We have this: we already won the Euro Cup, we have many players to make the difference," Xavi explained.

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"We have good defenders, a good goalkeeper, and in my opinion, the best midfielders in the world right now, controlling the game."

Nullifying the Messi threat

The debate naturally shifted toward Messi, who currently leads the tournament scoring charts with eight goals and remains the driving force behind Argentina's quest for consecutive titles.

Mascherano playfully interrupted Xavi's praise of Spain's 19-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, stating, "Big generation, yeah, but we have Messi, and they don't."

Xavi immediately agreed but maintained that Spain's possession-based approach can be designed to isolate the Argentine captain.

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"That's why we need to control," Xavi responded. "Leo is super dangerous close to the box. That's why I think Spain, tactically, they need to play in the opposite field all the time, to keep Messi... to have Messi there."

He argued that Argentina suffer without the ball, which would allow Spain to dominate possession and prevent the South Americans from feeding their talisman in dangerous areas.

A strong Barcelona connection

Sunday's final carries an emotional undercurrent for Barcelona supporters, a dynamic both Xavi and Mascherano understand intimately.

The two legends famously anchored Barcelona's midfield and defence together, notably securing the 2010/11 and 2014/15 UEFA Champions League titles alongside Messi.

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While Messi stands as the undisputed greatest player in Barcelona's history, Yamal currently carries the club's hopes while wearing their iconic number 10 shirt.