Stefon Diggs: NFL star DENIES pulling out p*n*s on male accuser amid sexual assault claims

The free-agent wide receiver has broken his silence after being accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

NFL star Stefon Diggs is forcefully denying allegations of sexual assault made by a man suing him, calling the claims "completely false and defamatory."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legal dispute involves Diggs and Christopher Griffith, who have filed lawsuits against each other.

What happened?

Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026 | IMAGO

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conflict began when Diggs sued Griffith for allegedly spreading false information about him. Griffith responded with a countersuit, alleging he was assaulted at Diggs's Maryland home on May 22, 2023.

In his lawsuit, Griffith claims that Diggs drugged him, exposed himself, and made unwanted sexual advances. Griffith alleges that after he rejected these advances, Diggs arranged for his brother and two other men to attack him a week later to ensure his silence.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Diggs maintains that the entire incident is fabricated and has caused significant harm to his reputation.

In new court documents reported by TMZ, the former Patriot wide reciever's legal team submitted transcripts from a deposition where Griffith was questioned about the alleged assault and his actions afterward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the deposition, Griffith was asked why he would attempt to continue a relationship with someone who had allegedly drugged and tried to take advantage of him.

"I don't think that the story had to end that way," Griffith responded.

Christopher Blake Griffith | Credit: X

"I, at least, just wanted to let him know that, you know, who you are sexually is who you are sexually, and I respect that. I just ask that you respect who I am sexually and not overstep my boundaries."

Diggs's lawyers argue that Griffith's statements and behavior following the alleged incident do not indicate he suffered severe emotional distress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are asking the court to dismiss that portion of Griffith's case.

Initial allegations against Diggs

Griffith's initial claims detailed an alleged encounter in a car where Diggs purportedly exposed himself and began to masturbate before attempting to kiss him and inviting him to his room.