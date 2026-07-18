‘It was the blueprint for losing’ - Owen claims England’s victory over Mexico's win tricked everyone

Former England striker Michael Owen has argued that the Three Lions' dramatic last-16 victory over Mexico ultimately led to their World Cup semi-final demise against Argentina.

England were praised for a resilient defensive display after going down to ten men against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium.

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They took the confidence into the semi-final against Argentina, but their defensive display was not enough to earn them a spot in the final.

The Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the reigning champions Argentina, with two late goals sealing the win.

Owen criticises England’s performance

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Following the defeat, Owen believed that adopting the same defensive mindset after taking the lead against Argentina proved to be the team's fatal flaw, resulting in a late collapse.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, the ex-international star claimed the reaction to the Mexico game was misguided.

Michael Owen || Imago

"Mexico was the worst thing that could have happened for England," Owen stated. "It was not the blueprint for winning a World Cup; it was the blueprint for losing one."

Owen expressed concern over the widespread praise for the performance, which he felt misinterpreted the nature of courage in football.

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"I warned in the hours after the 3-2 win at the Azteca of a dangerous overreaction," he wrote. "It was being labelled as our greatest-ever performance – and I was called miserable by some for pointing out that it absolutely was not."

He continued: "Sadly, it tricked everyone – even the players themselves – into believing that if you drop back and defend a lead, you’ll be lauded as a last-action hero. That’s nonsense."

England's senior players reportedly unhappy || imago

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