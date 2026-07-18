Tuchel hits back at Trump's criticism after England's World Cup heartbreak

England manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to a surprising critique from former US President Donald Trump following the team's devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina.

The Three Lions were eliminated from the tournament after conceding two goals in the final seven minutes, leading to a dramatic collapse.

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Tuchel has since faced intense scrutiny for his defensive tactics in the match, which saw England "park the bus" in Atlanta.

Trump also joined the chorus of critics targeting Tuchel, suggesting his tactical decisions turned star striker Harry Kane into a defensive player.

Tuchel responds to Trump

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When confronted with the former president's comments, Tuchel retorted, "You use Donald Trump as your witness for the case? We defended in a deep block.

“That’s what you do if you defend in a block. We defend as a ten and as an eleven. And if we are pushed back to a deep block, everyone defends."

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

During a tense press conference in Miami, Tuchel addressed the painful exit but refused to assign blame.

"I take responsibility. If it’s easier, if someone takes the blame, I take the blame. It’s not a problem," he stated ahead of Saturday's third-place play-off against France.

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"But I will not engage in this kind of game. Because, for me, there is no one to blame. That’s just how it is, and we have to live with this.

“So it’s our pain, my pain, and the players’ pain. We feel the most pain of all, and it is our scar that we carry now."

FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty

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