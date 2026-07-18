Arsenal told to sign '2 big hitters' to defend Premier League title

Alan Shearer believes Arsenal must continue making major signings this summer.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal's aggressive approach in the summer transfer window, insisting the Gunners must continue making "big moves" if they are to successfully defend their Premier League title next season.

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Mikel Arteta's side has already strengthened its squad with the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie and the arrival of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Arsenal are also reportedly pursuing Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers and Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis as they seek to reinforce their attacking options.

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Arsenal must keep strengthening - Shearer

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said champions cannot afford to stand still, stressing that refreshing the squad is vital to maintaining success.

He said, "Arsenal have had to make big moves in the transfer market. You have to sign two or three big hitters when you're the champions because you have to freshen it up.

"I'm not surprised, and I do think that they'll do more business and they'll get at least one, maybe two big, big signings over the line."

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The former Newcastle United and England striker warned that Arsenal's closest competitors will also invest heavily before the new season begins.

He added, "The chasing pack can catch up to them next season. City will do it and Liverpool will do it. Man United are trying to push as well. So, the others are going to spend a fortune."

According to Shearer, Arsenal must continue strengthening from a position of strength rather than waiting until they fall behind their rivals.

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Shearer pointed to the transfer strategies of legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola as examples Arsenal should follow.