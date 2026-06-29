2026 FIFA World Cup: Arteta proven right as Arsenal star's late winner sends Brazil past Japan into Round of 16

Brazil will head into the Round of 16 after a late Martinelli winner ended Japan's ambitions.

Brazil left it late against Japan, completing a comeback via Gabriel Martinelli's late strike to beat Japan and qualify for the Round of 16.

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Japan set up to play on the counter and took the lead through Kaishu Asano. Casemiro, who struggled for most of the first half, headed in the equaliser just before the hour mark, before Martinelli came off the bench to deliver the late dagger.

Key match details

Brazil arrived in Texas as heavy favourites, having topped Group C over Morocco with a +6 goal difference (their best group-stage return since 2006).

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Japan, who advanced as undefeated Group F runners-up behind the Netherlands, fully embraced their role as underdogs, setting up a disciplined defensive block under manager Hajime Moriyasu.

After weathering Brazil's early possession, Japan delivered a devastating counter-punch. Midfielder Kaishū Sano, who had picked up a yellow card earlier in the half, surged past Casemiro before firing a brilliant right-footed shot past Alisson Becker. The goal stunned the South Americans and gave Japan a shock 1-0 advantage heading into the halftime interval.

Following an injury to Lucas Paquetá, Ancelotti made impactful changes. He introduced teenage sensation Endrick at halftime in his place, injecting much-needed directness into the Brazilian attack.

The second half was a completely different story, as Brazil pinned Japan deep into their own half, relentlessly probing for an equaliser.

The mounting pressure finally fractured the Japanese defence. Veteran midfielder Casemiro stepped up to make amends for his earlier defensive lapse, finding the back of the net to level the score at 1-1

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As the half wore on, both managers turned to their benches. Moriyasu introduced fresh legs with Yukinari Sugawara and Junnosuke Suzuki, while Ancelotti countered by bringing on Gabriel Martinelli for Matheus Cunha in the 65th minute.

Just as the Houston crowd was bracing for an extra 30 minutes of extra time, Brazil struck the final, lethal blow. Deep into stoppage time, Gabriel Martinelli found the breakthrough, scoring a dramatic 96th-minute winner.