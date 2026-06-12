Stefon Diggs cleared by NFL following domestic abuse allegations

The free agent wide receiver has been cleared amid speculation surrounding his future.

Stefon Diggs will not face disciplinary action from the NFL following an investigation into allegations made by his former personal chef.

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According to The Athletic, league concluded that Diggs, 32, did not violate its personal conduct policy.

The verdict comes weeks after Diggs was found 'not guilty' of felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault and battery charges.

What happened?

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Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026 | IMAGO

The NFL's review began in December after a female staffer accused the star player of assault. Despite the serious nature of the claims, Diggs was permitted to play throughout the New England Patriots' playoff campaign, which concluded with a Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Last month, a jury found Diggs not guilty of strangulation and assault and battery in a criminal trial that included unusual testimony from the accuser. However, the NFL conducted its own independent investigation, with its final decision only being announced on Friday.

This ruling is a significant development for Diggs, who is currently a free agent. After a productive season with the Patriots where he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and four touchdowns, it is believed that some teams were waiting for the league's verdict before considering signing him.

Diggs has reportedly been training rigorously during the offseason. Following the trial, his attorney publicly advocated for his client, stating that the veteran receiver deserves a spot on an NFL roster.

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Diggs' career at a glance

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland, Diggs quickly established himself as an excellent route-runner, permanently cementing his place in NFL history by catching the iconic "Minneapolis Miracle" walk-off touchdown during the 2017 postseason.

Diggs was later traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, where he enjoyed the peak individual success of his career, immediately leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards during his first season and earning four consecutive Pro Bowl selections as quarterback Josh Allen's primary target.

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Following a brief, injury-shortened stint with the Houston Texans in 2024, Diggs revitalized his career in 2025 by joining the New England Patriots, where he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and served as a vital veteran anchor for rookie quarterback Drake Maye during a deep playoff run to Super Bowl LX.

Over his eleven-season career, he has accumulated 942 regular-season receptions for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns, securing seven total 1,000-yard seasons and a First-team All-Pro nod.