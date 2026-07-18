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Besiktas reject Saudi bid for Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:23 - 18 July 2026
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Besiktas rejected a bid from Saudi club Al Diriyah for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
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Turkish giants Besiktas have reportedly turned down a €7 million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Diriyah for Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

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According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Besiktas are not prepared to part ways with the Nigerian international unless their valuation of around €10 million is met.

Besiktas hold firm on Ndidi valuation

Reports indicate that Al Diriyah submitted a €7 million proposal in an attempt to sign the 29-year-old midfielder.

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However, Besiktas believe Ndidi is worth significantly more and is reportedly demanding approximately €10 million before considering any transfer.

The Turkish side are unwilling to lower their asking price despite growing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and across Europe.

Strong debut season in Turkey

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Ndidi joined Besiktas on a free transfer from Leicester City last summer after the expiration of his contract in England.

The Nigerian midfielder quickly became an important figure in the squad. Although injuries disrupted parts of his campaign, he still featured in 31 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

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