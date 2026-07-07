'Incredible milestone' — Super Eagles captain Ndidi pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Super Eagles skipper Wilfred Ndidi has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese captain played his final World Cup game.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, and although his farewell ended in disappointment, tributes have poured in from across the football world.

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Ronaldo played and scored in six World Cups, a remarkable record, but failed to guide Portugal beyond the Round of 16 on his final attempt.

The 41-year-old, who has been one of the most dominant figures in the sport for over two decades, leaves the global stage without lifting the ultimate prize.

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Ndidi pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Ndidi, who faced Ronaldo in a recent friendly, took to social media to honour the Al-Nassr forward.

“Congratulations, Cristiano. An incredible milestone and a testament to your consistency, discipline, and longevity at the highest level of the game. Wishing you continued success.”

Congratulations, Cristiano. An incredible milestone and a testament to your consistency, discipline, and longevity at the highest level of the game. Wishing you continued success. pic.twitter.com/38HCQENbSU — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) July 7, 2026

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Despite never winning the World Cup, Ronaldo will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also closing in on 1,000 career goals, needing fewer than 30 more to reach the historic milestone.

His decision to confirm 2026 as his last World Cup marks the end of a glittering international career on football’s biggest stage.