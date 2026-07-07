Advertisement

Roberto Martinez explains Critiano Ronaldo decision against Spain

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:04 - 07 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Departing Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has defended his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch for 90 minutes against Spain.
Advertisement

 Martinez insists substituting Ronaldo in the 1-0 defeat to Spain would have been against his strategy, despite the 41-year-old's struggles to impact the game.

Advertisement

Mikel Merino’s 91st-minute goal sealed a dramatic victory for Spain, who will now face Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo, who scored three goals at the tournament, two against Uzbekistan and a penalty against Croatia, faced heavy criticism for his lack of influence in the last-16 defeat.

Roberto Martinez explains Ronaldo decision against Spain

Advertisement

When asked why he did not substitute Ronaldo for Gonçalo Ramos, Martinez said:

“It’s an easy way to analyse things. Physically, Cristiano was fully fit to play 90 minutes.

"He creates space, adapts to situations. It’s very important to have someone like that inside the penalty area.

"Perhaps in extra time it would have been good to have Gonçalo Ramos, but that wasn’t the strategy today. Today we needed to be able to stop Spain’s attacking players, and it didn’t make sense to take our forwards off.”

Advertisement

In a dramatic night for Portuguese football, Martinez left his position as head coach immediately after full time.

Ronaldo also confirmed the match against Spain was his final World Cup game, bringing an end to his record sixth appearance at the tournament.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
“Did she just threaten the General?” Internet reacts to Paraguayan senator’s Ronaldinho warning for Kylian Mbappé
Football
07.07.2026
“Did she just threaten the General?” Internet reacts to Paraguayan senator’s Ronaldinho warning for Kylian Mbappé
Forgotten Chelsea Player Reborn After International Switch Ahead of World Cup Campaign
Football
07.07.2026
Forgotten Chelsea Player Reborn After International Switch Ahead of World Cup Campaign
‘Ronaldo does nothing’ – Chelsea legend blames CR7 for Portugal's World Cup exit
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
‘Ronaldo does nothing’ – Chelsea legend blames CR7 for Portugal's World Cup exit
Pundit begs Ronaldo to stay with Portugal until 2030 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
Pundit begs Ronaldo to stay with Portugal until 2030 World Cup
'Overturn this!' Belgium mocks USA after dominant World Cup win
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.07.2026
'Overturn this!' Belgium mocks USA after dominant World Cup win
'Incredible milestone' — Super Eagles captain Ndidi pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
07.07.2026
'Incredible milestone' — Super Eagles captain Ndidi pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo