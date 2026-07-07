Roberto Martinez explains Critiano Ronaldo decision against Spain

Departing Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has defended his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch for 90 minutes against Spain.

Martinez insists substituting Ronaldo in the 1-0 defeat to Spain would have been against his strategy, despite the 41-year-old's struggles to impact the game.

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Ronaldo, who scored three goals at the tournament, two against Uzbekistan and a penalty against Croatia, faced heavy criticism for his lack of influence in the last-16 defeat.

Roberto Martinez explains Ronaldo decision against Spain

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When asked why he did not substitute Ronaldo for Gonçalo Ramos, Martinez said:

“It’s an easy way to analyse things. Physically, Cristiano was fully fit to play 90 minutes.

"He creates space, adapts to situations. It’s very important to have someone like that inside the penalty area.

"Perhaps in extra time it would have been good to have Gonçalo Ramos, but that wasn’t the strategy today. Today we needed to be able to stop Spain’s attacking players, and it didn’t make sense to take our forwards off.”

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In a dramatic night for Portuguese football, Martinez left his position as head coach immediately after full time.