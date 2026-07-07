Belgium players mock Trump with dance after eliminating USA from World Cup

Belgium's players celebrated their 4-1 victory over the United States with a viral "Trump Dance" after eliminating the hosts from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium's players sparked widespread reactions on social media after celebrating with a dance associated with U.S. President Donald Trump following their emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Red Devils produced a dominant display to eliminate the host nation and secure a place in the quarter-finals, but their post-match celebration quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

After the final whistle, several Belgian players gathered near the centre of the pitch. They performed the viral "Trump Dance," a move popularized online through videos linked to the U.S. president.

La selección de #Belgica se burla de Trump y en su casa. pic.twitter.com/sQEwyKqM3L — ZuritaCarpio (@ZuritaCarpio) July 7, 2026

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The celebration drew immediate attention from fans inside the stadium and millions more on social media.

Celebration goes viral

Video clips of the celebration spread rapidly across X with football fans offering mixed reactions.

Many supporters viewed the dance as harmless banter after a convincing victory over the tournament hosts, while others questioned whether it was appropriate given the political associations attached to the gesture.

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Si le explican al Sr. Trump lo bien que le viene el haber perdido contra Bélgica quizá entienda a quién ya no va a enfrentarse y hacer aún más el ridículo.

Me alegro y felicito a Bélgica, aunque es una lástima no haber machado España a EEUU.

¡¡ Qué ganas les tenemos !!



Salud. — Ciudadano P. Cornejo.-🌹/ 🇪🇸 (@MJPamplona24) July 7, 2026

Enhorabuena a Bélgica por eliminar a este país criminal e imperialista.

Pero se ha perdido una oportunidad de haberse plantado y no jugar éste partido. — Raul Miguel Ochoa de Alda (@RaulMiguelOcho2) July 7, 2026