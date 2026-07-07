Belgium players mock Trump with dance after eliminating USA from World Cup
Belgium's players sparked widespread reactions on social media after celebrating with a dance associated with U.S. President Donald Trump following their emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Red Devils produced a dominant display to eliminate the host nation and secure a place in the quarter-finals, but their post-match celebration quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.
After the final whistle, several Belgian players gathered near the centre of the pitch. They performed the viral "Trump Dance," a move popularized online through videos linked to the U.S. president.
La selección de #Belgica se burla de Trump y en su casa. pic.twitter.com/sQEwyKqM3L— ZuritaCarpio (@ZuritaCarpio) July 7, 2026
The celebration drew immediate attention from fans inside the stadium and millions more on social media.
Celebration goes viral
Video clips of the celebration spread rapidly across X with football fans offering mixed reactions.
Many supporters viewed the dance as harmless banter after a convincing victory over the tournament hosts, while others questioned whether it was appropriate given the political associations attached to the gesture.
Si le explican al Sr. Trump lo bien que le viene el haber perdido contra Bélgica quizá entienda a quién ya no va a enfrentarse y hacer aún más el ridículo.— Ciudadano P. Cornejo.-🌹/ 🇪🇸 (@MJPamplona24) July 7, 2026
Me alegro y felicito a Bélgica, aunque es una lástima no haber machado España a EEUU.
¡¡ Qué ganas les tenemos !!
Salud.
Enhorabuena a Bélgica por eliminar a este país criminal e imperialista.— Raul Miguel Ochoa de Alda (@RaulMiguelOcho2) July 7, 2026
Pero se ha perdido una oportunidad de haberse plantado y no jugar éste partido.
Good for Belgium 👏👏— Howard Marbles (@HowardMarbles) July 7, 2026
Although nothing personal against the USA Team.
Just Trump’s intervention.