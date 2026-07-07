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Belgium players mock Trump with dance after eliminating USA from World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:49 - 07 July 2026
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FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty
Belgium's players celebrated their 4-1 victory over the United States with a viral "Trump Dance" after eliminating the hosts from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Belgium's players sparked widespread reactions on social media after celebrating with a dance associated with U.S. President Donald Trump following their emphatic 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Red Devils produced a dominant display to eliminate the host nation and secure a place in the quarter-finals, but their post-match celebration quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about moments.

After the final whistle, several Belgian players gathered near the centre of the pitch. They performed the viral "Trump Dance," a move popularized online through videos linked to the U.S. president.

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The celebration drew immediate attention from fans inside the stadium and millions more on social media.

Celebration goes viral

Video clips of the celebration spread rapidly across X with football fans offering mixed reactions.

Many supporters viewed the dance as harmless banter after a convincing victory over the tournament hosts, while others questioned whether it was appropriate given the political associations attached to the gesture.

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