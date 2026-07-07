'Major disappointment' — Troost-Ekong calls for big changes after Super Eagles miss World Cup

William Troost-Ekong says Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a major disappointment.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has described Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a "major disappointment," insisting the setback should become the foundation for rebuilding ahead of the 2030 tournament.

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Victor Osimhen, Semi Ajayi and William Ekong Troost of Nigeria || Image credit: Imago

Nigeria's hopes of reaching the global showpiece ended after a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final African qualifying play-off, extending the Super Eagles' absence from the World Cup since their last appearance in Russia in 2018.

Troost-Ekong believes the disappointment should inspire meaningful reforms as Nigeria looks to return to football's biggest stage.

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'Missing out increases our desire' - Ekong

Speaking to SuperSport, the experienced defender said the players remain highly motivated despite the painful qualification failure.

He said, "I think the motivation has always been there. All of us are incredibly eager to see Nigeria back at the World Cup, and missing out again only increases that desire."

The former captain admitted it was frustrating to watch other African nations excel at the tournament while Nigeria remained absent.

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He added, "I would have loved to see Nigeria there because, when you watch the African teams performing so well, you cannot help but think Nigeria would also have put in a strong performance."

He added that the current Super Eagles squad possesses the quality and experience needed to compete at the highest level.

WILLIAM Troost-Ekong led the Super Eagles at the AFCON || Image credit: Imago

He said, "Looking at the quality and talent within the squad, I believe they would have been ready. Many of the players have matured, and some also gained valuable experience at the 2018 World Cup."

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Troost-Ekong urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to treat the qualification failure as an opportunity to establish a sustainable plan for future success.

He continued, "It would have been wonderful to see them compete, but I also think this serves as an important lesson.

William Troost-Ekong and Bassey

"We need to reflect on our preparation and identify what needs to change to reach the next level ahead of the next World Cup."

Despite the disappointment, Troost-Ekong defended the players' attitude, insisting commitment has never been the issue.

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