Super Eagles star Osimhen models new Galatasaray jersey with 'frightening' message

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen was the highlight of Galatasaray's unveiling of their 2026/27 season kit

Turkish giants Galatasaray have officially unveiled their highly anticipated kits for the 2026-27 season, sending an intimidating warning shot to Europe’s elite clubs.

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Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was front and centre for the grand reveal, modelling a new look that proudly revives one of football's most fearsome traditions.

The Return of the Lions' Fearsome Slogan

Fresh off capturing a historic fourth consecutive Süper Lig title, Galatasaray and manufacturer Puma have brought back the club's iconic "Welcome to Hell" message.

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The legendary phrase has been subtly yet menacingly placed on the inner collars of both the traditional split yellow-and-red home shirt and the sleek white third kit.

Ruhun, kazanmanın, en güzel hislerin ve düşmeyen standartların yeni formaları.



2026/2027 Galatasaray iç saha, deplasman ve alternatif formaları şimdi satışta 👇https://t.co/tb5BAGHiz5#BirlikteYazılanTarih pic.twitter.com/1F9oj60zNm — GSStore (@GSStore) July 4, 2026

The slogan initially gained worldwide notoriety ahead of Manchester United's visit to Istanbul in 1993, quickly becoming synonymous with the hostile, deafening atmosphere created by the fans.

The fearsome reputation of Rams Park was fully validated this past season again, as the Lions thumped Juventus 5-2 in the Champions League knockout play-offs and managed to defeat Liverpool 1-0 twice, in the league phase and the Round of 16.

High-Profile Launch Backed by Financial Might

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Osimhen was joined in the high-profile digital campaign by manager Okan Buruk and an array of star teammates, including newly signed winger Leroy Sané, İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Sara, and Wilfried Singo.

While the home and third kits carry the psychological warfare on the collar, the contemporary dark gray away kit with purple accents features the club motto: "The Team of Firsts and Great Achievements."

The massive launch aligns perfectly with the club's ambitious boardroom strategy to chase a €600 million revenue plan by 2028, aiming to firmly cement Galatasaray among the world's top 15 richest clubs.

They are already well on their way; according to UEFA's recent financial reports, the Turkish champions ranked eighth in all of Europe for kit sales, generating a staggering €99 million ($113.26 million) in retail revenue.