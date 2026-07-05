I may send someone to the hospital - Ibrahimovic claims he will struggle to keep his cool against Paraguay

Football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic confessed he would have struggled to keep his cool during France's heated World Cup victory over Paraguay.

The ex-Swedish star praised the French team for their composure in the face of what he called relentless provocation.

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France advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Paraguay in a match dominated by physical battles rather than technical skill.

A 70th-minute penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe proved decisive, but the French squad had to navigate a barrage of "dirty tricks" from their opponents throughout the contest.

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Ibrahimovic reacts to Paraguay’s antics

Analysing the fiery match on Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic gave a candid take on how he would have reacted to Paraguay's tactics.

The former AC Milan and PSG star admitted his own temperament might not have held up under such provocation but commended the French players for prioritising the win over retaliation.

"It was a different challenge for them today," Ibrahimovic stated. "It was more about not being provoked to stay composed, stay calm, and don't lose your balance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic || imago

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“And don't fall for the tricks that they were doing. I would get four red cards in this game! And maybe send somebody to... but yes, it is what it is.

“I like to play the real game. I don't like somebody trying to provoke. But it's part of the game, and it's not part of the game."

Ibrahimovic emphasised the maturity France displayed by refusing to be dragged into a physical confrontation.

He argued that securing the victory under such difficult circumstances was the most powerful statement they could make, noting that maintaining professionalism under pressure is a key trait of championship-calibre teams.

Mbappe slams Paraguay's dirty tricks ||Imago

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"France, they showed calm, they were relaxed," he added. "They did what they needed to do. They gave them a smile.

“That's the best way to respond—smile, score goals, win the game, go with your fans now and celebrate. That's the best way to respond."

The South American team avoided a single yellow card despite committing 13 fouls and consistently targeting France's attackers with aggressive play.