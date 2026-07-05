FULL RESULTS: Charles Leclerc wins British Grand Prix as Hamilton and Russell secure home podiums

Ferrari finally returned to the top step at Silverstone after a dramatic afternoon that featured a first-lap shake-up, Lewis Hamilton’s penalty recovery, Kimi Antonelli’s heartbreak and Max Verstappen’s late crash.

Charles Leclerc secured a dramatic win at the British Grand Prix, capitalizing on late-race misfortune for Kimi Antonelli, whose promising charge was cut short by car damage.

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Pole sitter Antonelli appeared poised to challenge for the win, rapidly closing in on Leclerc with a significant tyre advantage.

However, his hopes were dashed when he ran over a kerb, damaging his front left wheel shield.

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The incident dropped him down the order, and although he crossed the line in ninth, a five-second penalty for multiple track limit infringements with the damaged car ultimately classified him in 16th place.

Verstappen crashes out as Hamilton secures podium

The race saw further drama when Max Verstappen, who seemed set for a podium finish, spun out of the event, ending his day prematurely.

The Grand Prix concluded under safety car conditions following a last-minute reversal of a decision not to deploy it before the final lap.

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George Russell fought back to claim an impressive second place after an earlier pit stop for a slow puncture.

He finished ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who, unlike other front-runners, opted not to pit for soft tyres during the late safety car period. Lando Norris and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top five.

P3 for Lewis! 👊



Podium No. 15 at the British Grand Prix 👏#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/UMbaSdN1nu — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2026

It was a strong outing for the Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad securing sixth and seventh places, respectively. Gabriel Bortoleto brought his Audi home in eighth, while the two Alpines of Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly completed the points-paying positions.

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Oscar Piastri's race was compromised from the start after breaking his front wing on the opening lap. He spent most of the Grand Prix running at the back of the field before eventually finishing 11th.

British Grand Prix - Full Results