Players can not wait to join Jose Mourinho in his second Real Madrid stint

Morocco playmaker Brahim Díaz has expressed his immense excitement at the prospect of playing under legendary manager José Mourinho at Real Madrid.

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Diaz, who has been vital for Morocco, has been riding the wave of a historic, record-breaking campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

African Assist Record Broken in Historic Knockout Run

Díaz has been the undeniable creative heartbeat for the Atlas Lions in North America, turning in a series of breathtaking performances.

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The attacking midfielder took his tournament tally to an exceptional four assists in just five matches after setting up two goals during Morocco's dominant 3-0 demolition of Canada on Saturday.

The masterclass cemented Díaz's name in footballing folklore, officially giving him the record for the most assists ever registered by an African player in a single World Cup tournament.

Speaking shortly after the final whistle, the 26-year-old could not hide his enthusiasm regarding his immediate future back in Spain, where Mourinho recently took the reins at the Santiago Bernabéu, saying, "I'm very excited to start working with Jose Mourinho."

Real Madrid Civil War Set for the Quarter-Finals

Before the conclusion of the Round of 16 fixtures, Díaz openly admitted that he was rooting for France to progress past their respective knockout opponents so he could test himself against some very familiar faces, boldly stating. "It's better if France qualify because then I will face my teammates."

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That wish was granted in dramatic fashion as Les Bleus edged out an incredibly physical Paraguay side 1-0 courtesy of a second-half penalty from Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The result sets up a mouthwatering, high-stakes quarter-final clash between Morocco and France. The highly anticipated tie will see Díaz engage in a fascinating club-level civil war against Mbappé, while Aurélien Tchouaméni is also expected to return to fitness in time to face his Madrid teammate.