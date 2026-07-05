Record breakers — Morocco leave Nigeria Super Eagles behind to become Africa's standard bearers

A commanding 3-0 win in the Round of 16 sent Morocco into the quarter-finals as the first team to book their place, while also underlining how far they have pulled ahead of most of Africa’s elite.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions produced a clinical display of transition football to dismantle co‑hosts Canada 3-0 in the first Round of 16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first team to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

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Led by Girona star Azzedine Ounahi, who scored a brace, Morocco were ruthless on the counter and efficient in front of goal.

Ounahi’s two finishes and a composed strike from a late substitute sealed a commanding victory that extended Morocco’s run of global success following their historic run to the semifinals in Qatar 2022.

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Morocco leave Nigeria behind

The win was remarkable for its statistical significance. According to Opta, Morocco converted 60% of their shots (3/5), the highest shot‑conversion rate recorded by a team in a FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966.

50% - Morocco now account for 50% of all African knockout stage victories in FIFA World Cup history (4/8).



4 - 🇲🇦 Morocco

1 - 🇨🇲 Cameroon, 🇸🇳 Senegal, 🇬🇭 Ghana, 🇪🇬 Egypt



Dominant. pic.twitter.com/8JWqTMCJcK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2026

The Atlas Lions also became the first African side to score three goals in a World Cup knockout game.

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Morocco’s progress deepens their place in continental football history. The Atlas Lions now account for half of Africa’s total knockout‑stage victories at the World Cup, with four of the eight such wins belonging to Morocco.

Their back‑to‑back quarterfinal appearances mark them as the most consistent African force on football’s biggest stage.

The contrast with Nigeria is stark. The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 finals, marking consecutive qualifying disappointments, leaving Nigeria searching for a path back to the world stage while Morocco forge ahead as the continent’s standard bearers.

60% - 🇲🇦 Morocco scored with 60% of their shots today (3/5), the best shot conversion by a team in a FIFA World Cup knockout match on record since 1966.



Precise. pic.twitter.com/MhnWbtij70 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2026

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Morocco’s blend of tactical discipline, quick transitions and finishing ruthlessness underlines a new benchmark for African teams at World Cups, one built on coherent structure, elite individual talent and knockout‑stage experience.