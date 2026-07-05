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2026 FIFA World Cup: Paraguay match record from Nigeria clash which angers Mbappe and co

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 04:17 - 05 July 2026
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Paraguay mirrored a stat from their triumph against Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in the 2026 tournament's exit to France.
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Paraguay completed their 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 tie against France without receiving a single yellow card, marking the first time they have achieved the feat in the tournament since facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 1998.

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The South American side ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat to France at the Philadelphia Stadium, following a 70th-minute penalty from Kylian Mbappé.

Despite adopting a physical approach throughout the match, Gustavo Alfaro's team avoided any bookings, while France accrued three yellow cards through Bradley Barcola, Manu Koné, and Michael Olise.

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Mbappé and Cherki criticise officiating

The lack of disciplinary action against Paraguay drew immediate criticism from the French camp following the final whistle.

Mbappé accused their opponents of turning the match into a physical battle filled with fouls and constant interruptions.

"We also know how to play dirty football," Mbappé told reporters, expressing his frustration that the South American side avoided a single caution.

Rayan Cherki echoed those sentiments, questioning how the referee allowed repeated fouls to go unpunished while they sustained yellow cards.

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The 1998 Super Eagles parallel at the World Cup

Before the Philadelphia encounter, the last time Paraguay navigated a World Cup fixture without a booking was on June 24, 1998, during a 3-1 victory over Nigeria at the Stade Municipal in Toulouse.

Entering that final Group D match, Bora Milutinović's Nigeria squad had already guaranteed qualification to the knockout phase in first place after winning their opening two games against Spain and Bulgaria.

Paraguay secured the win through goals from Celso Ayala, Miguel Ángel Benítez, and José Cardozo, while Wilson Oruma scored for Nigeria.

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During that 1998 fixture, the referee only issued yellow cards to Nigerian defenders Augustine Eguavoen and Ben Iroha.

Didier Deschamps' side will now prepare for their quarter-final tie in Boston against Morocco.

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