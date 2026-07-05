Paraguay used 'every trick in the book’ — But Deschamps loves how France responded

Kylian Mbappe’s 69th-minute penalty proved decisive in a match that was as physical as it was frustrating.

2018 winners France are through to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a tense 1-0 win over Paraguay in Philadelphia, and Didier Deschamps was full of praise for the way his players handled the challenge.

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Pulse Sports reports that Kylian Mbappe’s 69th-minute penalty proved decisive in a match that was as physical as it was frustrating.

France were forced to work for every inch against a disciplined Paraguay side that sat deep, defended in numbers and tried to break the game’s rhythm whenever possible.

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The first half ended without a shot on target from either side, a rare knockout-stage stalemate that reflected just how compressed and combative the contest had become.

“It wasn’t easy. If we’d taken one of our chances late in the game, it would have been a much more comfortable finish,” Deschamps said.

Doue changes the game

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The breakthrough came after Didier Deschamps turned to Desire Doue in the 60th minute. The substitute immediately lifted France’s tempo, beating defenders and forcing the decisive moment when Diego Gómez brought him down in the area after a sharp run.

Mbappe, as ever, did the rest. The France captain stayed calm amid Paraguay’s attempts to delay the kick, then sent goalkeeper Orlando Gill the wrong way and tucked the penalty into the bottom corner.

Mbappe keeps climbing

The goal carried major historical weight. It was Mbappe’s seventh of the tournament, moving him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race while putting him ahead on assists.

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It also took him to 19 career World Cup goals, leaving him just one behind Messi’s all-time record of 20.

France’s penalty was also their 150th goal in World Cup history, making them only the fourth nation to reach that landmark after Brazil, Germany and Argentina. That is another reminder of how deeply this squad continues to shape the tournament’s modern history.

Paraguay made it ugly

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Paraguay did not make life easy for France, and Deschamps made clear he respected the resistance.

“Paraguay use[sic] every trick in the book. It’s not necessarily the kind of football people enjoy watching, but we stayed focused and that’s not easy to do,” he added.

Their compact 5-4-1 shape clogged the middle of the pitch, while Orlando Gill produced an outstanding display in goal, including a remarkable double save late on to keep Paraguay alive until stoppage time.

Even in defeat, Paraguay earned credit for their discipline and physicality. Their approach may not have been pretty, but it nearly worked, and it forced France to show a different side of their game.

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Morocco next

France now move on to face Morocco in Boston on July 9. It is a mouthwatering quarter-final, especially given the history between the two sides and Morocco’s continued rise as a major knockout-stage force.