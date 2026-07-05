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Ronaldo is not Portugal’s problem, Barcelona star declares ahead of World Cup clash

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:38 - 05 July 2026
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Portugal legend Ronaldo || Imago
Portugal legend Ronaldo || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has received backing from an unlikely source
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Spain international Gavi has firmly rejected the growing narrative that Cristiano Ronaldo has become a tactical burden for Portugal, insisting that the 41-year-old forward is still entirely capable of deciding the biggest matches on the planet.

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The fierce defence comes ahead of a blockbuster Iberian derby at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gavi Dismisses Outside Noise Surrounding the Portuguese Captain

The Al-Nassr superstar continues to divide opinion across the global footballing landscape as he navigates the twilight of his career.

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However, Gavi believes that the intense criticism levelled at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stems strictly from media analysts and fans outside of the Portuguese setup, rather than from within the camp itself.

Speaking ahead of Monday's high-stakes knockout match, the Barcelona midfielder noted, "I always hear that, but from people who aren't on his team. Those who are on his team have immense respect for him."

Spain Refuse to Underestimate All-Time Great

The teenage midfield maestro went on to warn his Spanish teammates that treating the veteran striker as a spent force would be a catastrophic mistake.

Despite Ronaldo's advanced age, Gavi stressed that elite players of his calibre require only a single pocket of space to turn a game on its head.

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"Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players in history and can make the difference at any moment," Gavi added.

Spain is set to clash with Portugal on Monday with a coveted spot in the World Cup quarter-finals on the line, and Roberto Martínez is fully expected to name his iconic captain to spearhead the Portuguese attack once again.

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