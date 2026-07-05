2026 FIFA World Cup: Guimaraes warns Brazil players about Haaland

Bruno Guimaraes emphasised the dangers of Norway's Haaland for Brazil before the tasty tie.

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães has warned his teammates to remain vigilant against the physical and psychological threat posed by Erling Haaland ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway.

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The South American giants enter the knockout fixture as favourites, a narrative Guimarães believes the Norwegian camp is deliberately trying to exploit to relieve themselves of expectations.

What Guimaraes said

During a media appearance at the Brazil camp, the Newcastle United midfielder accused Haaland of playing mind games by publicly downplaying Norway's chances against the five-time world champions.

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"He is very cunning in what he says. He takes all the responsibility off them and puts it on us," Guimarães told reporters. "To be very honest, I don't care much about what people do. Football is decided on the field. Eleven against eleven."

Guimarães emphasised that Brazil must not underestimate Norway's approach, specifically noting their aerial threat and physical presence in the final third.

"It's going to be a great game, hard-fought. They have their qualities too. Tall players, they will try crosses," he added. "We have to be smart. He is cunning; he is taking the pressure off them. We have to be prepared."

Haaland’s prolific World Cup debut

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The caution from Guimarães stems from his extensive experience facing the Norwegian striker in the Premier League, where Haaland has consistently dismantled defences since joining Manchester City.

Haaland has seamlessly translated his club form to the international stage in North America. Making his first-ever appearance at the global tournament, the forward netted four times during the group stage and scored the winning goal against Ivory Coast in the round of 32.

While Brazil boast a squad steeped in tournament history, Norway are competing in their first World Cup knockout match since a 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Italy at the 1998 tournament in France.

During that exact 1998 campaign, Norway famously upset Brazil with a 2-1 victory in their final group-stage match, courtesy of late goals from Tore André Flo and Kjetil Rekdal.