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PULSE OF THE DAY

Cabo Verde Snatch Souls — but even the greatest R2 in history couldn't stop Messi & Argentina

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 05:53 - 04 July 2026
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Pulse of the Day: Cabo Verde win souls — but even the greatest R2 in history couldn't stop Messi & Argentina
Pulse of the Day: Cabo Verde win souls — but even the greatest R2 in history couldn't stop Messi & Argentina
The debutants fought back twice, showed huge character and forced the defending champions to dig deep before a cruel own goal ended the fairy tale.
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Cabo Verde’s World Cup story ended in heartbreak, but it ended with the kind of performance that earns respect everywhere.

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The Blue Sharks pushed Lionel Messi’s Argentina all the way to extra time in a dramatic Round of 32 clash, coming from behind twice before an unfortunate own goal settled the contest in the reigning champions’ favour.

For a team making their debut on the world stage, this was more than a defeat. It was a statement. Cabo Verde stayed alive for 103 minutes, played with bravery and belief, and made Argentina work far harder than many expected.

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Argentina vs Cabo Verde: A brave fight

The island nation were never supposed to make this far, let alone trouble the defending champions like this.

Yet they refused to play the role of underdogs in name only, showing real resilience after every setback and twice dragging themselves back into the game.

Their 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha was once again central to the story, producing the kind of performance that kept Cabo Verde’s dream alive for as long as possible.

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At the other end, Sidny Lopes Cabral produced the kind of finish that summed up the confidence in the side, a curled strike with real composure and flair.

Fans loved them

Social media quickly turned into a celebration of Cabo Verde’s spirit, even in defeat. One fan described it as “the greatest R² in the history of the World Cup,” a line that captured just how remarkable the performance felt.

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Another supporter praised the team’s courage, writing, “No one has killed themselves for Africa like Cabo Verde,” while a third said the debutants “gave Argentina a big scare and lost 0 games in 90 minutes.”

That sense of defiance was a big part of the reaction. Fans were not mourning a collapse; they were applauding a performance that showed belief, discipline and serious competitive edge.

Argentina, of course, did what champions do. Messi led the side through a difficult match, and when the game looked like it might drift beyond them, they found the moment that mattered most through a cruel own goal in extra time.

It was not elegant, but it was enough. The defending champions move into the quarter-finals, while Cabo Verde leave with admiration from neutrals and a new place in the World Cup conversation.

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Pulse of the Day

This tournament may have ended for the Blue Sharks, but they have taken something bigger with them.

They showed that debutants can be brave, organised and dangerous, and that no opponent should expect an easy night against them.

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As one fan put it, “These are tournament debutants that many expected to finish last in their group. They got out of it unbeaten, gave Argentina a big scare and lost 0 games in 90 minutes.”

That may be the truest summary of all. Cabo Verde did not win the match, but they won plenty of hearts.

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