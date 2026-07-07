'Belgium were better' - Balogun explains USA's 4-1 World Cup defeat

Balogun has explained why Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

United States striker Folarin Balogun has admitted that Belgium deserved their emphatic 4-1 victory after the Americans were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16.

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The defeat ended the tournament co-hosts' campaign on home soil, with Belgium producing a dominant display to book a quarter-final showdown against Spain.

The knockout clash in Seattle was preceded by intense controversy surrounding Balogun's eligibility. The striker, who was sent off during the United States' final group-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was initially set to serve a one-match suspension.

Balogun sent off by the referee || imago

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However, FIFA controversially suspended the automatic ban, allowing Balogun to feature against Belgium. The decision reportedly followed lobbying from U.S. President Donald Trump and sparked strong criticism from UEFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association, who questioned the fairness of the ruling.

Despite the off-field drama, Belgium proved too strong for the hosts, comfortably progressing to the last eight.

'Belgium were the better team' - Balogun

Speaking after the disappointing defeat, Balogun conceded that the Americans were second best throughout the encounter.

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He said, "There's not too much else I can really say on the matter. All that being said, Belgium was the better team today. They played much better than us."

The AS Monaco forward admitted the team failed to rise to the occasion in front of their home supporters, describing that as the biggest disappointment of the evening.

He added, "Today we didn't give the crowd a lot to cheer for. That's the most disappointing thing, and that's the part that hurts the most for me personally."

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Balogun also reflected on the emotional pain of seeing the United States' World Cup campaign end, knowing another opportunity will not come for another four years.

He added, "We have to wait four years again to be in this position, which is hurtful... the feeling of disappointment is very difficult to put into words."

"To not have the energy in a round-of-16 World Cup game, it's difficult to explain. So I can only tell you my emotions, which are disappointment and a lot of sadness."

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