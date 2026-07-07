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'Overturn this!' Belgium mocks USA after dominant World Cup win

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:34 - 07 July 2026
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Belgium posted a viral "Overturn this" message after defeating the USA 4-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Belgium delivered a pointed response to the United States after their emphatic 4-1 victory in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, posting a viral message on social media following a match dominated by controversy.

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The Red Devils booked their place in the quarter-finals with a commanding performance in Seattle, where they outclassed the tournament co-hosts to set up a blockbuster clash against European champions Spain.

However, much of the attention before kickoff centered on FIFA's controversial decision to overturn the automatic suspension handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun.

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Belgium's decision sparks outrage

Balogun had been shown a straight red card during the USA's Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and was expected to miss the Belgium clash.

In a surprise move, FIFA suspended the one-match ban, allowing the Monaco striker to feature in the knockout encounter.

The decision attracted widespread criticism after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly revealed that he had asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the incident. FIFA later cleared Balogun without providing a detailed public explanation, prompting accusations of inconsistency in the disciplinary process.

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Several football figures questioned the decision, with England manager Thomas Tuchel among those expressing concern over the influence of non-footballing figures on FIFA's disciplinary rulings.

Belgium’s perfect response

Belgium let their football do the talking before delivering one final message after the match.

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Following the comprehensive victory, the Belgian national team's official social media account posted a simple but cutting message: "Overturn this."

The defeat ended the United States' World Cup campaign and completed a disappointing tournament for the three co-host nations, with the USA joining Canada and Mexico in exiting at the Round of 16 stage.

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