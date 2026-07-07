Pundit begs Ronaldo to stay with Portugal until 2030 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to say goodbye to Portugal at the 2030 World Cup according to a respected pundit

Following Portugal's agonising 1-0 World Cup Round of 16 exit at the hands of Spain in Dallas, the footballing world has been left reeling from the emotional fallout.

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While a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Mikel Merino shattered the Seleção's dreams, a prominent voice in sports media has launched a passionate plea to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to delay his international retirement for one ultimate tournament cycle.

Heartbreak in Dallas Leaves Captain Reflective

The 41-year-old icon was visibly emotional at the full-time whistle as his career-long dream of hoisting a World Cup trophy vanished.

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The defeat cements his status as one of the greatest players to never lift the prestigious international accolade.

Facing intense media scrutiny, with critics arguing that it is time for Portugal to move on from their ageing captain, Ronaldo remained measured regarding the tournament itself when addressing his future

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family.

“I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue. Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience," he said.

A Poetic Final Home Farewell Proposed

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Despite Ronaldo confirming that this match marked his final actual World Cup appearance, prominent pundit Pedro Sepúlveda refuses to accept that the legendary attacker's global story should end on foreign soil.

Taking to social media platform X, Sepúlveda begged the Al-Nassr star to push through the barrier of time and stay on for four more years.

The pundit wants Ronaldo to target the 2030 World Cup, which is set to be hosted jointly on home soil by Portugal, alongside Spain and Morocco.

Sepúlveda passionately argued that finishing his career in front of a home crowd is the only fitting conclusion, stating, “There are no coincidences for me. I don't believe this was his last FIFA World Cup. The right time to say goodbye is at home. Cristiano let us dream.”

Ronaldo will be 43 years old by the time the 2028 European Championships kick off in the UK and Ireland, and he will have reached the age of 45 by the time the 2030 tournament arrives in Lisbon.

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