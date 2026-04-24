A very regrettable signing’ - Wolves insider claims Arokodare’s transfer was a bad decision

The summer transfer of Tolu Arokodare from Genk to Wolverhampton Wanderers has been described as a regrettable decision, according to a source close to the club.

Arokodare was anticipated to make a significant career move last summer following an impressive season at Genk, where he tallied 23 goals and seven assists in 45 games.

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Despite links to several clubs, he ultimately signed with the Premier League side in a deal valued at €26 million.

However, the transfer has failed to meet expectations for both the player and the club, appearing in 33 matches, primarily as a substitute, and has six goals and two assists.

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Arokodare’s transfer was under duress

A report from Molineux News has shed light on the circumstances of the signing, revealing that former Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, who started the season in charge, had not wanted Arokodare in his squad.

The report suggests that Sporting Director Domenico Teti insisted on the transfer, eventually compelling the Portuguese coach to accept the player.

This internal conflict may explain why the Nigerian international was not given consistent playing time under Pereira.

Tolu Arokodare in the Premier League for Wolves | Image credits: Imago

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Tom Procter of Molineux News commented on the situation, stating, "One man who now looks to be a very regrettable signing for Wolves is Tolu Arokodare."

With Wolves' relegation to the Championship confirmed, Arokodare is widely expected to depart this summer.