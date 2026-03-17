The coach told me — Wolves star Arokodare opens up on super-sub heroics against Brentford

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has opened up on the tactical instructions from Wolves boss Rob Edwards that fueled his game-changing cameo in the 2–2 draw at Brentford.

Tolu Arokodare was Introduced in the 75th minute for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, and needed just three minutes to leave his mark on the game.

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The Nigerian met a precise Joao Gomes cross with a clinical header, firing past Caoimhín Kelleher to level the score with his third league goal of the season, and secure a vital point for the visitors.

Arokodare opens up on goalscoring cameo

Reflecting on the sideline chat before his substitution, Arokodare revealed how Edwards fired him up before he stepped on the pitch.

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"He said I should go and try and score because we are getting a lot of chances and crosses and we needed a presence," Arokodare told Sky Sports.

"My job was to come help him and I am glad I was able to score."

The summer signing from Genk nearly snatched all three points in the dying moments. Rising highest in the six-yard box, Arokodare’s thunderous header beat the keeper but rattled the woodwork.

"It was a very good cross from {Jackson} Tchatchoua but I was quite unlucky because I hit the post," he admitted.

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"It would have been great if those two chances went in, but we will take the point because we started the game not as we wanted it, with two goals down, but we ended it well."