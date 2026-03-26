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I can't say no to them — Rodri hints at Manchester exit with shocking statement

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:53 - 26 March 2026
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has opened the door to an exit at the end of the season.
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Rodri, whose contract expires in June 2027, is clearly open to the idea of leaving the Etihad this summer.

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The 29-year-old has slowly recovered his top form since suffering an ACL injury in September 2024, helping City defeat Arsenal in the recent Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Rodri with the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

However, his contract situation and strong interest from Real Madrid have prompted fresh questions about his long-term future in Manchester.

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Rodri opens up on possible Real Madrid move

In a candid interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Rodri refused to close the door on a potential move to the Spanish giants ,even acknowledging his links to city rivals Atlético Madrid.

“The fact that I played for Atlético Madrid does not stop me from playing for Real Madrid,” Rodri said. “You cannot refuse the best clubs in the world.”

The midfielder, who came through Villarreal’s academy before a coming into his own at Atlético, suggested that crossing the Madrid divide would not be an issue for him.

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“There have been many players who have gone down that path,” he added when asked directly about the Atlético-Real switch.

Rodri also touched on his contract situation at City, where he has been a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s side since arriving in 2019.

“I have one year left on my Manchester City contract. At some point we’ll have to sit down and talk,” he noted, leaving his future deliberately open-ended.

The comments come at a delicate time for Manchester City. While Rodri has looked increasingly sharp since returning from long-term injury issues, the club faces uncertainty over several key players, and speculation about a major squad rebuild has intensified.

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Real Madrid are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, with Rodri’s Ballon d’Or-winning pedigree and deep knowledge of La Liga making him an attractive target should he become available.

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