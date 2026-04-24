Shock as Ex-Super Eagles striker collapses, dies during match in Kaduna
The Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo, who passed away at the age of 40 after collapsing during a training session in Kaduna.
Tragic collapse during a routine game
Eneramo reportedly slumped on the pitch on Friday morning while playing a casual match in the Ungwan Yelwa area, close to his residence.
The game, held at a primary school field, had progressed normally, with witnesses noting that the former striker showed no visible signs of distress in the opening half.
However, just minutes into the second half, he suddenly went down, sparking panic among teammates and spectators.
He was rushed to a nearby medical facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.
I am told this by @MrMowiz:— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 24, 2026
“He died in Kaduna, #Nigeria. Ungwan Yelwa precisely… He slumped after the first half (in a game he was playing)… [He] played the entire first half that lasted one hour.”
What a tragedy! 🥲 https://t.co/5XeoXhQI3c
Who is Eneramo?
Eneramo enjoyed a well-travelled professional career, earning recognition across Africa and Europe. He rose to prominence with Espérance de Tunis, where his goal-scoring ability made him a fan favourite.
His performances earned him a move to Turkey, where he featured for top sides including Beşiktaş, Sivasspor, and İstanbul Başakşehir.
On the international stage, Eneramo represented Nigeria 10 times, scoring three goals for the Super Eagles.
One of his most memorable moments came when he scored on his debut against Tunisia in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Even after retiring from professional football in 2018, Eneramo remained closely connected to the sport.