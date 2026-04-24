'It felt like a dream come true, like meeting Ronaldo' - Super Eagles star opens up on playing for Nigeria

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare likens playing for Nigeria to "a dream come true, like meeting Ronaldo."

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has described his international debut as a surreal and unforgettable experience, likening it to meeting global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Akorodare said

Reflecting on his first appearance for Nigeria, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward spoke passionately about the emotions that came with representing his country on the big stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was very happy. Getting called up to play for Nigeria is such a big honour. I had goosebumps all over. It felt like I was playing for Real Madrid, like seeing Ronaldo for the first time. That experience was very special,” Arokodare said.

The 25-year-old striker has been steadily building his reputation in European football and is now pushing to become a regular figure in the Super Eagles setup.

Arokodare also addressed the mental challenges footballers face, including dealing with criticism and racist abuse, emphasising his ability to stay focused on his game.

“I try not to focus on what people say around me. I think about how I want to play and how I can help the team. Sometimes people just want to see goals, but football is not always about that,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his confidence growing and experience increasing, Arokodare’s journey with Nigeria is just beginning.