Portugal Premier League youngster settles feud with Super Eagles star after physical fight
Last week's 4-0 defeat to West Ham saw a physical altercation between Mane and Arokodare in the dressing room.
The result compounded the pressure on the squad during a challenging period, diminishing their hope of remaining in the top flight.
Following the incident, the club fined the Nigerian forward after a reported physical fight with his teammate.
Arokodare and Mane’s incident
According to reports from English journalist Nathan Judah, tensions flared between the two players following the match.
The confrontation, which began as a verbal disagreement, is said to have escalated into a physical clash.
Judah's report identified Arokodare, a Nigerian international, as the primary aggressor in the altercation with Mane, who has heritage from Guinea-Bissau.
However, following the incident, Mane posted on his Instagram story hailing the Super Eagles striker.
According to reports from Official AGT on X, he wrote, “Mateus Mane on IG to @toluarokodare - 'Big bro’❤️🤞🏿, Brothers in football.”
📲Mateus Mane on IG to @toluarokodare - "big bro"❤️🤞🏿— Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) April 19, 2026
Brothers in football.🫂 pic.twitter.com/h1X26n3PHV
Despite this, Wolves imposed a financial penalty on the striker following an internal investigation into the matter.
The disciplinary action and his lack of playing time have raised questions about his standing within the team under the current coaching staff.