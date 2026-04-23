Advertisement

Ex-Super Eagles star accuses NFF of withholding money meant for national team heroes

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:24 - 23 April 2026
The veteran of two AFCON tournaments is the latest to accuse the NFF of misappropriation of funds
Advertisement

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Agali has raised serious concerns about the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for ex-international players.

Advertisement

The ex-striker claims that money provided by FIFA for former Nigerian stars has not reached many of its intended beneficiaries.

Agali alleges unpaid funds for ex-internationals

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, Agali questioned the transparency of payments handled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), insisting that several former players are yet to receive funds reportedly allocated to them.

Advertisement

“Do you know there's money coming from FIFA to Nigeria for ex-players?” Agali said.

When asked if he had personally benefited from such payments, he responded: “I personally have not received, and I know some reasonable numbers too that have not received, and I know that money is coming in.”

His comments suggest a wider issue affecting multiple former internationals, raising fresh concerns about accountability within Nigerian football administration.

Former striker’s legacy adds weight to claims

Advertisement

Agali’s remarks carry added significance given his contributions to Nigerian football during his playing days. Standing at 1.93m, he was a dominant aerial presence for the Super Eagles between 2000 and 2004, earning 12 caps and scoring five goals.

He played a crucial role during the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, finishing as Nigeria’s top scorer and delivering key performances, including a brace against Sudan and an important goal against Ghana. Despite his impact, he was controversially left out of the final squad for the tournament.

Agali also represented Nigeria at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and was part of the squad that secured bronze at the 2002 and 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. Since retiring, he has transitioned into coaching and youth development, working to nurture future talent through his academy and club involvement.

With his experience and continued involvement in the game, Agali’s allegations are likely to spark further scrutiny of how funds meant for former players are managed.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Champions League Hopefuls Welcome La Liga Title Chasers To La Cartuja
Betting Tips
23.04.2026
Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Champions League Hopefuls Welcome La Liga Title Chasers To La Cartuja
Ex-Super Eagles star accuses NFF of withholding money meant for national team heroes
Football
23.04.2026
Ex-Super Eagles star accuses NFF of withholding money meant for national team heroes
How Nigeria reacted to Victor Osimhen’s return in heartbreaking Cup exit
Super Eagles
23.04.2026
‘The King is Back’ — How Nigeria reacted to Victor Osimhen’s return in shock Cup exit
Ex-Super Eagles star urges Chelle to drop Nwabali
Super Eagles
23.04.2026
‘I get am before no be property’ - Ex-Super Eagles star urges Chelle to drop Nwabali till he secures a club
Fenerbahce set to lodge complaint over Osimhen's hand protection gear
Football
23.04.2026
Fenerbahce set to lodge complaint over Osimhen's hand protection gear ahead of the derby clash
Real Betis vs Real Madrid in La Liga action
Match Previews
23.04.2026
Real Betis vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head