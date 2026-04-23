Ex-Super Eagles star accuses NFF of withholding money meant for national team heroes

The veteran of two AFCON tournaments is the latest to accuse the NFF of misappropriation of funds

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Agali has raised serious concerns about the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for ex-international players.

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The ex-striker claims that money provided by FIFA for former Nigerian stars has not reached many of its intended beneficiaries.

Agali alleges unpaid funds for ex-internationals

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, Agali questioned the transparency of payments handled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), insisting that several former players are yet to receive funds reportedly allocated to them.

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“Do you know there's money coming from FIFA to Nigeria for ex-players?” Agali said.

❝Do you know there's money coming from FIFA to Nigeria for ex-players❞



Ex-Super Eagles of Nigeria, Victor Agali claims there are funds sent from FIFA to Nigeria for ex-internationals which he has never benefitted from. pic.twitter.com/LaB7CvyqeT — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 23, 2026

When asked if he had personally benefited from such payments, he responded: “I personally have not received, and I know some reasonable numbers too that have not received, and I know that money is coming in.”

His comments suggest a wider issue affecting multiple former internationals, raising fresh concerns about accountability within Nigerian football administration.

Former striker’s legacy adds weight to claims

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Agali’s remarks carry added significance given his contributions to Nigerian football during his playing days. Standing at 1.93m, he was a dominant aerial presence for the Super Eagles between 2000 and 2004, earning 12 caps and scoring five goals.

He played a crucial role during the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, finishing as Nigeria’s top scorer and delivering key performances, including a brace against Sudan and an important goal against Ghana. Despite his impact, he was controversially left out of the final squad for the tournament.

Agali also represented Nigeria at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and was part of the squad that secured bronze at the 2002 and 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. Since retiring, he has transitioned into coaching and youth development, working to nurture future talent through his academy and club involvement.