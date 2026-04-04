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Guardiola sends strong message after Rodri shares Madrid dream

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:34 - 04 April 2026
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reacted to Rodri's comments regarding a potential Real Madrid transfer.
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he will not stand in Rodri's way if the midfielder wishes to secure a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid this summer

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Guardiola’s comments came after Rodri openly flirted with the idea of joining Los Blancos. However, unlike Liam Rosenior, who reacted to similar comments by sanctioning Enzo Fernandez, the Spanish coach expressed understanding.

What Guardiola said 

Despite his desperate desire to keep the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola acknowledged the unique allure of the Spanish giants.

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"There is not one player I would think that would turn down the chance to play for Real Madrid, I understand completely… he was born in Spain," Guardiola stated.

However, he continued in a stronger tone, urging Rodri to put in a transfer request if he desires to leave. “The club is above all of us: if a player is not happy, he has to leave. Let it stay the same if they are happy, and I think he is.”

Man City midfielder Rodri and Pep Guardiola pictured on March 3, 2024 (Credit: Imago)

“If he is not, he should knock on the door of the sporting director, accept an offer according to his incredible quality, and then he will no longer belong to the club.

“I know what the club wants: that he stays, that he stays, that he stays. And I think he will. I’ve always had that feeling, but in the end I don’t know for certain.”

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The Rodri situation

The speculation regarding Rodri's future arrives at an intriguing juncture, as the midfielder's current contract with Manchester City is set to expire in the summer of 2027. 

While the English champions have offered him a lucrative extension to ward off Real Madrid's concrete interest, the player has stalled on signing, according to reports. 

His flirtation with a return to the Spanish capital is particularly notable given his ties to cross-town rivals Atlético Madrid, where he spent the 2018/19 season and lifted the 2018 UEFA Super Cup before his €70 million move to England.

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