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Yamal admits his worst match came against Ronaldo

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:55 - 02 June 2026
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Spain international star Lamine Yamal named his best and worst career performances ahead of the World Cup.
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Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has admitted that his display during the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League final against Portugal was the worst performance of his professional career. 

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What Yamal said 

Reflecting on his short but incredibly decorated career ahead of the World Cup in a conversation with his friends, the teenager named the best and worst performances of his career.  

He mentioned the 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid last season, in which he scored with his weak foot, as his best showing to date. 

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For the worst, he picked the Nations League final, which took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the favourites, Spain, endured a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat following a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating in the Nations League final.

For Yamal, who was substituted in the 105th minute after failing to stamp his authority on the match, the final was visibly frustrating, contradicting the pre-match hype that billed the encounter as a passing-of-the-torch moment between himself and legendary Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo beats Yamal in narrative battle

Ronaldo fired home a crucial 61st-minute equaliser, paving the way for Portugal to capture their second Nations League title (adding to their inaugural 2018/19 triumph). 

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Yamal, on the other hand, failed to rise to the occasion, effectively losing the narrative battle to the seasoned veteran. One image tells the story of the game so succinctly: Ronaldo ironically showing youthful energy, charging back to complete a successful tackle on the lethargic Yamal.

Meanwhile, exactly a year removed from that setback, the Euro 2024 champion is currently working alongside the Spanish medical staff to boost his fitness levels ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which kicks off in eight days. 

Lingering concerns surrounding his recent injury have sparked suggestions that the 18-year-old could miss La Roja's opening group stage fixtures.

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