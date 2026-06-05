‘I just couldn't believe I could win’ - Rodri reveals he never dreamt of winning the Ballon d'Or

Manchester City's Rodri has revealed that winning the Ballon d'Or was an achievement he never dreamed of, considering it an impossible goal during his youth.

Rodri looked back on his 2024 Ballon d'Or triumph, the culmination of a remarkable 2023-24 season.

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The 29-year-old was instrumental as Manchester City secured the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

His success continued on the international stage, where he played a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2024 victory.

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Rodri opens up on winning Ballon d'Or

His win marked a significant moment, as he became the first midfielder to receive the coveted Golden Ball since Luka Modrić in 2018.

Despite the global recognition, the composed midfielder emphasised that personal accolades were never his main focus.

"I wouldn't call it a dream. I just couldn't believe I could win," Rodri explained. "Life surprises you. Basically, I don't give it more importance than it deserves, even though it is important.

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award | Photo Credit: IMAGO

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“It's being named the best. This was a consequence of a job well done. I'm grateful to the people who voted for me and for the recognition. It was very special for me and my family."

The Spanish midfielder has also tipped his international teammate, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, to one day claim football's most prestigious individual award.

Spain, built around Rodri and Yamal, will begin their Group H campaign against Cape Verde on Monday, June 14, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.