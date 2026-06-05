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Ndidi sends warning to Ronaldo's Portugal ahead of clash in Lisbon

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:04 - 05 June 2026
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The Nigeria senior men's national team captain Wilfred Ndidi is confident in his team's ability to beat Portugal.
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Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has sent a clear, confident warning ahead of Nigeria's upcoming international friendly, declaring the team's intention to secure a victory against the Portugal national football team when the two sides clash on Wednesday, June 10

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What Ndidi said 

Emphasising their belief in the attacking philosophy set by Eric Chelle, the commanding midfielder cleared their intent to be ambitious against Portugal.

"We always try as much as possible to get a win in every game. With our philosophy, with our vision and most importantly, to try and give a good game, try to be at our best and try to see if we win the game," Ndidi explained. 

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Ndidi is expected to captain Nigeria onto the pitch at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, despite being one of only two outfield players to complete 90 minutes against Poland. 

Ndidi not relying on past results against Poland

Building on Nigeria vs Poland

Ndidi's comments came immediately after Nigeria's thrilling 2-2 draw against the Poland national football team at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on Wednesday, June 3. 

Despite ultimately sharing the spoils after conceding a heartbreaking 95th-minute stoppage-time equaliser to Przemysław Wiśniewski, the Super Eagles were brilliant throughout the encounter, initially taking the lead through Terem Moffi before Paul Onuachu converted a crucial penalty. 

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Reflecting on the impressive display, Ndidi noted that Nigeria dominated the Polish side and deserved to walk away with a win. 

He praised the team's expansive playing style on the night, before warning that the Super Eagles will use the same approach when they face Portugal next week.

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Onyinye Ndidi Nigeria International Friendlies Portugal
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