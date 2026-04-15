Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Bavarians exploit Camavinga red card in seven-goal thriller

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid at Allianz Arena and on aggregate to reach the UCL semi-final.

Late goals from Luis Diaz and Michael Olise sealed a 4-3 victory for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid to set up a tasty semi-final clash with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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Trailing 2-1 from last week's first leg at the Bernabéu, Álvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid side arrived in Germany needing a massive performance.

What followed was an instant Champions League classic featuring an astonishing five-goal first half, a late red card for Eduardo Camavinga, and two stunning stoppage-time goals from Díaz and Olise to finally put the sword to the 15-time European champions.

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Key match details

The tie was blown wide open just 45 seconds after kickoff following an uncharacteristic and horrific blunder by Manuel Neuer.

The veteran Bayern goalkeeper stepped out of his box and played a sloppy pass directly to Arda Güler. The Turkish sensation did not hesitate, immediately striking a 35-yard effort into an empty net to wipe out Bayern's aggregate lead and stun the home crowd.

However, Bayern responded instantly. In the 6th minute, Aleksandar Pavlović turned in a dangerous Joshua Kimmich corner, heading home from close range after Andriy Lunin failed to claim the cross to make it 1-1.

The frantic pace only escalated from there; Güler struck again in the 29th, this time curling a magnificent free-kick past Neuer to restore Real Madrid's lead on the night (2-1) and level the aggregate at 3-3.

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It was then Harry Kane’s turn to step up for the hosts, bagging his staggering 50th goal of the season across all competitions to make it 2-2 on the night.

Just before the interval, Kylian Mbappé finished brilliantly to give Real Madrid a 3-2 lead heading into the tunnel and setting up a nail-biting second half.

With Madrid desperately throwing bodies forward, Bayern broke away on the counter. Michael Olise wrapped up the tie in style, shifting the ball onto his left foot and smashing a brilliant finish past Lunin to seal the 4-3 victory on the night.

The drama did not end with the final whistle. Frustrations completely boiled over for Arbeloa's side, with several Real Madrid players confronting the referee in the tunnel over Camavinga's dismissal. Amidst the post-match chaos, two-goal hero Arda Güler was also shown a red card.