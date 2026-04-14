Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Bavarian Kings Welcome UCL Comeback Kings To The Allianz Arena

A high-octane Champions League quarter-final first leg saw Bayern Munich walk away with a narrow 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last Tuesday.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane guided the Bavarians to a 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital, with Kylian Mbappe’s consolation strike keeping Madrid in the hunt.

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However, Real Madrid finished stronger of the two and could have easily scored more than once.

Both teams registered 20 shots in the opening showdown and given the attacking talent on show, it should be much more of the same on German soil.

Bayern, however, will be confident of completing the job at their beloved Allianz Arena in Wednesday’s contest.

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Real Madrid have work to do, but they are the most decorated team in Champions League history with 15 titles and should never be written off.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Bayern Munich to qualify 1.12 High Value bet Both teams to score 1.39 High Player prop Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer 2.10 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Bayern Munich to qualify

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Bayern oozed class in last week’s 2-1 win in Madrid, and they should be able to repeat the feat at the Allianz Arena, where they have triumphed in all five Champions League fixtures this season with 16 goals scored.

Vincent Kompany’s side have been Europe’s most explosive outfit, and Saturday’s 5-0 victory at St Pauli should ensure confidence levels remain sky high.

With no Courtois to bail them out, Bayern should be able to edge another lively affair.

Both teams to score

There were 40 shots, 17 of which hit the target, in an entertaining first leg, with three big chances for Real Madrid in the second half. Their pacy forwards posed problems on the break throughout.

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By the end of the match, the game’s total xG tally was 5.12.

If the second leg is just as open, better finishing should lead to a higher-scoring affair.

Bayern’s European fixtures have averaged 4.09 goals per 90 minutes this season. 64% of those games have produced over 3.5 goals in total.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have scored 2.33 times per match on average on the road in the Champions League.

Given they need to push for a win, backing both teams to score at 1.39 odds looks like good value.

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

Real Madrid’s French star Kylian Mbappe got a second-half goal against Bayern in the first leg.

That was his 14th Champions League goal of the season, where he's averaged 1.53 goals per 90 minutes on the field. He’s averaging 5.62 shots per 90 in Champions League play, with 3.07 hitting the target.

Bayern couldn’t stop Mbappe last week, and he took six shots with four on target, including his goal. He’s scored 39 times for his club this season across all competitions and has a strong record against Bayern, scoring four in eight games against them in his career.

Kylian Mbappe making his return from injury against Manchester City | Image credits: Imago

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1)

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane

Real Madrid: (4-3-1-2)

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Team News – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without teenage winger Lennart Karl (thigh) and goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (muscle) due to injury.

Harry Kane should be fit to feature despite feeling “a few reactions” after the first leg, resulting in him watching on as an unused substitute against St Pauli.

Serge Gnabry will hope to have shaken off a minor knee issue to start alongside Diaz and Michael Olise in attack, with Jamal Musiala making way, while Aleksandar Pavlovic will be pushing to start ahead of Leon Goretzka in centre-midfield.

Team News – Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (thigh) and Rodrygo (ACL) remain sidelined through injury, while Aurelien Tchouameni picked up his third yellow card of the competition in last week’s first leg and is now suspended for Wednesday’s match.

Mbappe is currently a minor doubt for the second leg after sustaining a facial injury in the latter stages of the draw with Girona.