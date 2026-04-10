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Real Madrid confident of Champions League comeback despite blowing LaLiga title race

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:39 - 10 April 2026
Despite failing to win any of their last three matches, Real Madrid remain confident of a turnaround against Bayern Munich
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Real Madrid’s LaLiga title hopes may be slipping away, but belief remains strong in the UEFA Champions League.

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With a crucial second leg against Bayern Munich looming, the Spanish giants are backing themselves to deliver another famous comeback.

Arbeloa rallies belief ahead of Bayern showdown

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has backed Real Madrid to overturn their deficit against Bayern Munich despite recent domestic frustrations.

Following a 1-1 draw with Girona FC, Los Blancos find themselves under pressure, but their focus has now shifted fully to the Champions League, where they trail 2-1 heading into the return leg.

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Arbeloa remains confident his side can respond, saying: “We’re going to focus on Wednesday, on the enormous effort we have to make, and on preparing for the match.”

He also stressed the importance of learning from the first leg: “We’ll have much more time than we did in the first leg to thoroughly analyze everything that happened in last Tuesday’s game and correct the things we didn’t do well.”

All eyes on Allianz Arena as Madrid chase comeback

With everything on the line, Arbeloa believes improvements in key areas could make the difference. He is convinced Real Madrid can hurt Bayern if they refine their approach and execute their plan effectively.

“We’ll try to improve and strengthen what we did well to see how we can hurt them. We know that Wednesday is our game, we’re clear on that,” he added.

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The interim boss also called for total commitment from his players ahead of the trip to Germany: “We have to put all our energy into that game. We have to go to Germany determined to win and give it our all there.”

Despite their LaLiga setbacks, Real Madrid’s history in Europe suggests they can never be written off, and another dramatic night could yet be on the horizon.

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