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Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Arteta matches Wenger’s UCL record after setting up Lookman clash

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:16 - 15 April 2026
Mikel Arteta and Arsene Wenger I| Image credit: Imago
Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta could end his Arsenal tenure with as much reverence as Arsene Wenger
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Arsenal booked their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a goalless draw against Sporting CP, sealing progression with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

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The result not only keeps their European dream alive but also marks a significant milestone for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta equals Wenger’s European milestone

Despite failing to win on home soil, Arsenal did enough to advance, making it just one win in their last five matches across all competitions. Crucially, that victory came in the first leg, proving decisive in a tightly contested tie.

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The progression means Arteta has now guided Arsenal to back-to-back Champions League semi-finals, for the first time in their history.

Before Arteta’s recent success, Arsenal had reached the semi-finals just twice in their history, during the 2005/06 and 2008/09 campaigns under Arsene Wenger.

This latest achievement of equalling the legendary Wenger’s Champions League semifinal appearances further shows the Spaniard’s growing legacy at the Emirates Stadium for leading Arsenal’s resurgence on the European stage.

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Lookman showdown awaits in defining clash

Next up for Arsenal is a blockbuster semi-final against Atletico Madrid, featuring in-form Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

The tie presents Arteta with a chance to go one step further than before. If Arsenal overcome Atletico, he will equal Wenger’s record for most Champions League finals reached with the club, becoming only the second manager in their history to achieve the feat after Wenger.

Arsenal famously reached the final once before in the 2005/06 season, where they fell short against Barcelona.

Now, with momentum building despite inconsistent domestic form, Arteta and his side have another opportunity to write their names into club history.

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