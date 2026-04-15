Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style

Arsenal's drawn-out battle against Sporting created a sharp, disappointing contrast with the three other Champions League quarter-final fixtures from the ongoing 2025/26

Arsenal have advanced to the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season following a tepid 0-0 draw against Sporting at the Emirates Stadium, securing a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory.

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The 90th-minute winner from Kai Havertz in the first leg at the Emirates decided the tie, as the second leg was characterised by a distinct lack of offensive intent, with the tie officially recording the lowest cumulative expected goals (xG) of all four quarter-final matchups.

Arsenal’s disciplined approach ensured they dispatched the Portuguese side without conceding a single goal across 180 minutes; consequently, it made for a dreary affair.

What fans said

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Fans and pundits alike have drawn direct comparisons with the other quarter-final clash of the night between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, which was an exhilarating seven-goal thriller.

Mikel Arteta’s side managed just two shots on target, prioritising ball retention and control over bravery and attacking flair to the chagrin of onlookers.

Mid April, 6 points clear at the top of the Premier League, into the Champions League semi final and I’m miserable. What a club. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) April 15, 2026

Arsenal plays the most boring football known to man broo. — valking ♔ (@_VALKlNG) April 15, 2026

Genuine question - how do Arsenal fans watch this week in week out? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 15, 2026

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Arteta is a criminal, the Sporting coach looked very confused at final whistle.. He had no idea what just happened. — Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) April 15, 2026

Dying laughing at the thought of everyone enjoying this absolute classic then on the other side Arsenal fans are trying not commit suicide watching Arteta’s terrorism, life ain’t fair — ben (@bennufc_18) April 15, 2026

Arsenal game ended 0-0? 😂



Arteta’s up there with some of the worst people to ever live. — E (@Ellis_) April 15, 2026

This criticism comes at a vulnerable moment for the club; despite currently leading the Premier League table, the Gunners have faced recent domestic heartbreak, including a loss in the EFL Cup Final to Manchester City and a shock quarter-final exit from the FA Cup against second-tier Southampton.