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Arsenal vs Sporting: How do fans watch this — Arteta slammed for 'boring' style

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:13 - 15 April 2026
Arsenal's drawn-out battle against Sporting created a sharp, disappointing contrast with the three other Champions League quarter-final fixtures from the ongoing 2025/26
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Arsenal have advanced to the Champions League semi-finals for the second consecutive season following a tepid 0-0 draw against Sporting at the Emirates Stadium, securing a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory. 

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The 90th-minute winner from Kai Havertz in the first leg at the Emirates decided the tie, as the second leg was characterised by a distinct lack of offensive intent, with the tie officially recording the lowest cumulative expected goals (xG) of all four quarter-final matchups.

 Arsenal’s disciplined approach ensured they dispatched the Portuguese side without conceding a single goal across 180 minutes; consequently, it made for a dreary affair.

What fans said 

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Fans and pundits alike have drawn direct comparisons with the other quarter-final clash of the night between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, which was an exhilarating seven-goal thriller.

Mikel Arteta’s side managed just two shots on target, prioritising ball retention and control over bravery and attacking flair to the chagrin of onlookers.

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This criticism comes at a vulnerable moment for the club; despite currently leading the Premier League table, the Gunners have faced recent domestic heartbreak, including a loss in the EFL Cup Final to Manchester City and a shock quarter-final exit from the FA Cup against second-tier Southampton. 

Critics argue that Arteta’s risk-averse nature has resulted in stagnant attacking play, a concern amplified by the fact that Arsenal have won just once in their last five outings across all competitions, including a demoralising 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth. 

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