Porto manager backs struggling Moffi ahead of Europa League clash with Nottingham Forest

FC Porto manager Francesco Farioli has publicly supported Nigerian striker Terem Moffi amidst a recent dip in form.

Moffi, who arrived at the Portuguese club on loan this winter, had a challenging first leg at the Estádio do Dragão.

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His subdued performance led to a second-half substitution, and he was subsequently left on the bench for Porto's 3-1 league win against Estoril Praia, sparking debate about his form.

Ahead of their crucial UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Nottingham Forest, Moffi will be hoping to help his team qualify for the semifinal.

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Farioli defends Moffi

Despite these setbacks, Farioli expressed unwavering confidence in the forward's dedication and value to the team.

Francesco Farioli, Porto manager || imago

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the coach stressed the commitment shown by Moffi and his teammates.

"Both Francisco Moura and Terem Moffi have been giving everything they have," Farioli stated. "Terem is coming off a performance where he made some mistakes, and Francisco also went through a difficult period."

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The manager also praised a gesture of solidarity within the team, noting, "At this final stage, it’s important to have everyone on board.

Terem Moffi || Imago

“The initiative by Jardel, who took both players to the fans, made me very pleased. It says a lot about the environment we have here."